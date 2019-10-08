Denver Post Obituaries
Services
Horan & McConaty- Central Denver
3020 Federal Boulevard
Denver, CO 80211
(303) 477-1625
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
3549 Navajo St
Denver, CO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
3549 Navajo St
Denver, CO
View Map
Josephine E. "Jody" Yannacito


1928 - 2019
Josephine E. "Jody" Yannacito Obituary
Yannacito, Josephine E. "Jody"
October 9, 1928 - October 5, 2019

Josephine E. "Jody" Yannacito (nee O'Done) passed away on October 5, 2019, just 4 days shy of her 91st birthday. She is survived by her children Karen (Mike) Cahenzli, John Yannacito, and Jim Yannacito; her grandson Jared (preceded in death by her grandson Michael); and many other loving family members and friends. Visitation 9:30am on Friday, Oct 11 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church 3549 Navajo St, Denver 80211. Funeral Mass to immediately follow at 10am. She will be laid to rest with her late husband Joseph J. Yannacito at Fairmount Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Volunteers of America or Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church.
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
