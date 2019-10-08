|
Yannacito, Josephine E. "Jody"
October 9, 1928 - October 5, 2019
Josephine E. "Jody" Yannacito (nee O'Done) passed away on October 5, 2019, just 4 days shy of her 91st birthday. She is survived by her children Karen (Mike) Cahenzli, John Yannacito, and Jim Yannacito; her grandson Jared (preceded in death by her grandson Michael); and many other loving family members and friends. Visitation 9:30am on Friday, Oct 11 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church 3549 Navajo St, Denver 80211. Funeral Mass to immediately follow at 10am. She will be laid to rest with her late husband Joseph J. Yannacito at Fairmount Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Volunteers of America or Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church.
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019