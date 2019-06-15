|
|
Cislaghi, Josephine T.
"Jo"
August 22, 1930 - June 6, 2019
Josephine "Jo" Cislaghi, age 88, passed away quietly with her husband at her bedside.
She is survived by her husband Justin, stepsons Ernest Cislaghi and Robert Clancy, sisters Rosemary Nagy and Jennifer Rinas.
Mass will be held at 10:00am on June 17, 2019 at Mother of God Catholic Church on the corner of Speer and Logan.
Donations in her memory may be made to your .
She was a beautiful person, loved by all.
Published in Denver Post from June 15 to June 17, 2019