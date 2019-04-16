|
|
Weber, Joshua Raymond
May 19, 1983 - March 29, 2019
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7
There are so many words we can say about Josh's life and the way he led it. He was a kindred spirit unlike any other, an endless dreamer, one who wore his heart on his sleeve. Life paths can be unpredictable, but Josh had the courage and the determination to take on the world as he knew it, accepted it and embraced it. Josh was a family man, the wildly spirited brother, the favorite uncle, the artist, the adventurer, the risk taker and a genuine friend. Josh had the ability to abstain judgement on others and accepted anyone with an open heart. Josh was a gift to all that truly knew him and loved him. ~ Until we meet again ~
Josh is survived by his loving parents, Donald D. Weber Jr. and Linda L. Weber; brothers and sisters, Eric D. (Melyssa), D. Aron (Susan), DeAnna L. (Chad) Sorenson, Anieka E, Justin J. (Jamie), Suzannah L. (Harrison) Burnett, Jacob M., Karena M. (Sean) Davenport-Smith and Ryan W. Loeb; nephews and nieces, Reece, Jackson, Reid, Chloe, Hayden, Patrick, Sydneah, Clint, Rhett, Manoa, Delaney, Ryder, Regan, Aspen, Tyler and Avery. Preceded by his grandparents, Weber and Loeb; uncle Douglas M., sisters, Karoleia M., Rebeccah K.D. and nephew Christian E.
There will be a memorial service held at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1 E Del Mar Circle, Aurora CO 80011 on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 9:30a.m.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 16, 2019