Cosio, Josie Gonga

11/14/1936 - 7/7/2020



Josie Cosio passed away peacefully at her home in Denver on July 7, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family and friends.



Josie was born and raised in the Curtis Park neighborhood. She attended Cole Elementary and Manuel High School. While in her 20s, her parents owned Solano's Bar, which was located at 2219 Larimer Street. She shared many stories of the "good ole" days while working at Solano's.



Josie was passionate about early childhood education. In a Denver post article, she was photographed with neighborhood children, and was teaching them to paint. She worked as a teacher's aide at Gilpin Elementary, and also served as a tutor with the University of Denver's after school program for children.



During the 70's, Joise welcomed change and newcomers to her neighborhood. Curtis Park at that time had many dilapidated homes. This began her long journey of advocacy for her community and her neighbors. She was a voice for her peers and did not hesitate to call the Mayor or her City Council representative to address her concerns. Josie was a member of the Curtis Park Neighborhood association and received many awards and accolades for her contributions to the community. She has left her legacy in Curtis Park and the lives who crossed her path.



Josie was devoted to her family, her daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed dancing and singing to New Mexico and Tejano music, western music and oldies. Her singing, dancing and laughter will be greatly missed.



She is preceded in death by her husband Ernesto Rivas Cosio, her father and mother Patrocinio and Trinidad Solano; brothers Julian (Jay) and Arthur (Artie) Solano. She is survived by her daughters Vanessa Solano and Consuelo Cosio (Steve Cisneros); sisters Christine (George) Vigil, Pauline (Carmel) Lobato, Aggie (Louie) Nonay and brother Patrick Solano. Her grandchildren Jennifer Cosio, Danielle Kulas, Joel Denmon, Amber Denmon and Austin Armijo; great grandchildren Jaden, Treigh, Luciano, Cassius, Gage, Jaylen and many nieces and nephews.



Due to COVID-19 a private mass will be held for family at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Josie will be cremated, her final resting place will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.





