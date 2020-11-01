1/
Josie Gutierrez
1938 - 2020
Gutierrez, Josie
10/30/1938 - 10/24/2020

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved mother Josie Gutierrez. Josie was born in 1938 in Hayboro, Colorado - one of 11 brothers and sisters. She married Adolph Gutierrez. Adolph preceded her in death in 1998. Josie is survived by her four sons and (daughter in-laws): Michael (Lisa), Matthew (Jennifer), Steven (Suzy), Joey (Christina), and eight grandchildren: Domenic, Madison, Jocelyn, Dylan, Aidan, Adam, Lakeryn, and Eastyn. She is also survived by her brother Mike and sisters, Margaret, Norma, and Evelyn. Rest In Peace. Josie's services will be held on November 17, 2020 at Light of the Word Catholic Church.




Published in Denver Post from Nov. 1 to Nov. 15, 2020.
or

