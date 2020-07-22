Burns, Joy
12/02/1927 - 07/17/2020
Joy Steelman Burns
Born December 2, 1927 to parents Edith Campbell and Walter Steelman in Currie, Texas.
A graduate of the University of Houston, she came to Colorado from Houston in 1956 with a business degree to work for an oil company. Two years later she met Franklin L. Burns, then one of Denver's premier homebuilders, and they were married until his death in 1997. Two years prior to Franklin's death, Joy assumed the role of President and CEO of the D.C. Burns Realty and Trust Company and continued in that role until her death.
The developer and president of the Burnsley Hotel in Denver, she was a founding member of the Association of Small Luxury Hotels of the World. Her commitment to the hospitality and tourism industry in Colorado included serving as chair of the Denver Metro Convention and Visitor's Bureau, now Visit Denver, and the expansion of the Colorado Convention Center.
A strong advocate for women's issues, Joy was a founder and served as a director of the Women's Bank, now Colorado Business Bank. She was also a founding member of the Women's Foundation of Colorado and active with the Women's Forum.
Her passion and commitment to the University of Denver began in 1972 when she started volunteering for the Women's Library Association. In 1981, she was invited to join the University's Board of Trustees and became the first woman to chair the Board in 1990. She served two stints as Board chair 1990- 2005 and 2007-2009. Her leadership, impact, and generosity can be seen and felt across the campus.
An Avid sportswoman and sports fan from a young age, Joy once was hailed as the most powerful woman in Colorado sports. The only female gubernatorial appointee to the Metropolitan Football Stadium District board, she was a part owner of the Colorado Xplosion women's professional basketball team, a founder and past president of the University of Denver's Pioneer Sportswomen, and had served as president of Sportswomen of Colorado.
Her love for the Mile High City and her commitment to the broader Metro-Denver community also included serving on the board of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.
She received many well deserved honors and awards over the years including induction into the Colorado Business Hall of Fame, Colorado Tourism and Travel Hall of Fame, Colorado Women's Hall of Fame, and the University of Denver Athletic Hall of Fame. In addition to her Hall of Fame inductions, Joy was very proud of the special recognitions she received from the University of Denver including the Josef Korbel Humanitarian Award, the Distinguished Service to the University Award, an Honorary PhD, and the Founders Medal, DU's highest honor.
In addition to her husband, Joy was predeceased by her parents, sister Marceline Holt and brother Billy Joe Steelman. She is survived by her niece Elaine Gwathmey, longtime and dedicated friend Diane Wendt, godson Scott Coors, and a host of other close friends and associates who will miss her greatly. Joy also leaves behind her beloved Westies' Katy Kat and Trouble.
Given current Covid-19 conditions, burial will be private. A celebration of Joy's life, accomplishments and contributions will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Joy's honor to the University of Denver. You are invited to designate your gift to one of the following areas of the University that enjoyed Joy's special passion: Women's Athletics; Fritz Knoebel School of Hospitality Management; Franklin L. Burns School of Real Estate and Construction Management; or the Robert and Judi Newman Center for the Performing Arts. Gifts may be made online at give.du.edu
or mailed to: University of Denver Advancement, 2601 E. Colorado Avenue, Denver, CO 80208.