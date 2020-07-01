Wagner, Joy
98 years old (20 days shy of 99 of Denver) passed away on June 27. She is survived by 3 daughters Joyce (Bob) Bistline, Elizabeth Abbott and Linda (Doug) Frederick, 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. A funeral will be held in her honor on Wed. July 8, at 1pm with a time of gathering beginning at 12pm at Horan & McConaty in Aurora.
Published in Denver Post on Jul. 1, 2020.