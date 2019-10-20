|
SEIBERT, Joyce Allene
Joyce Seibert, 91, of Fort Collins, passed away on October 15, 2019. She will always be remembered by the way she put her family first. Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; her sisters, Zaline and Mary Margaret; and brother, Dean. She is survived by her children, Tom (Julie) Seibert, Russ (Kelly) Seibert, Barbara (Gary) York, Janice (Scott) Haley; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Ann. Private family memorial service.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 20, 2019