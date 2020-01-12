|
|
HART, JOYCE ANN
12/06/1945 - 12/10/2019
74, of Lakewood, Colorado passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019. She was born to the late Edward and Mildred Edwards. December 6th, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois. Joyce graduated from George Washington High School. After graduation, Joyce joined the Air Force and was station at Kadena Air Force Base in Okinawa during the Vietnam War. Once discharged she worked for the State of Colorado and the Department of Transportation for the next 33 years. Retirement brought Joyce to to volunteering to Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs and tutoring elementary school children. Joyce is survived by her sister, Gail Skalla; her daughter, Pamela Flemming; her two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Services will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home - West Metro Chapel on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to . To share a memory of Joyce or leave a special condolence message for her family, please see newcomerdenver.com
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 12, 2020