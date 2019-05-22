|
Phillips, Joyce K.
May 12, 1927 - May 18, 2019
Mother, friend, 73-year member of P.E.O.
Joyce K. Phillips passed away peacefully in Brevard, N.C.
Born in Scottsbluff, Neb., Joyce was the child of Harry F. Kilpatrick and Orena Ohlsen Kilpatrick. She is survived by her older sister, Joan Sands, from Aurora, Colo.
After graduating from Torrington HS, Joyce attended the University of Wyoming where she met her husband, Paul C. Phillips, from Cheyenne. Paul joined the US Air Force. The couple had 3 boys and a girl. In 1965, they divorced and Joyce and kids moved to Aurora.
Joyce worked at Frontier Airlines until 1987 and then the Denver Art Museum Foundation until 1994 and Century Elementary School, Aurora, until 1999.
Joyce found family and friends through P.E.O. and Adams-Arapahoe Woman's Club.
Joyce moved to Brevard, N.C., to live with her daughter, Robin Phillips and daughter-in-law, Susan Green. During the final two years of her full life, the girl from Wyoming enjoyed new friends and beautiful views in the mountains of Western North Carolina.
In addition to Robin and Susan and her sister, Joan Sands, Joyce is survived by sons, Kelley, and his wife Diana, of Kauai, Hawaii; Patrick, and his wife Debra Stencel, of Washington, D.C.; Moshe and Linda Oberstein, of San Mateo, Calif.; a niece, Cindy Struck; a nephew, Steve Sands; 6 grandchildren, Andrew (Ester) Phillips of Kula, Maui; Sara Phillips of Seattle, Washington; Henry and Grace Phillips of Washington DC; and Avital and Zev Oberstein of San Mateo, Calif.; as well as 4 great grandchildren.
Ceremonies will take place in Aurora, Colo., and Torrington, Wyo., later this summer. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider a donation to the Denver Art Museum.
Published in Denver Post on May 22, 2019