Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horan & McConaty
3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80227
(303) 986-9615
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church,
2600 S. Wadsworth Blvd.
Lakewood, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Stoffel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce L. Stoffel


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce L. Stoffel Obituary
Stoffel, Joyce L.
December 11, 1927 - June 17, 2019

Joyce L. Stoffel, 91, of Denver. Preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Wallace. Mother of Tom (Ann) Stoffel, Julie Mitchell, Jerry (Teresa) Stoffel. Grandmother of Chad (Heather) and Craig (Jaymie Fuentes) Stoffel. Funeral Service Monday, July 8, 10:00 am, Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2600 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Private interment at Fort Logan National Cemetery. Donations suggested to the church. Full obituary at HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Horan & McConaty
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Horan & McConaty
Download Now