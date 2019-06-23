|
Stoffel, Joyce L.
December 11, 1927 - June 17, 2019
Joyce L. Stoffel, 91, of Denver. Preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Wallace. Mother of Tom (Ann) Stoffel, Julie Mitchell, Jerry (Teresa) Stoffel. Grandmother of Chad (Heather) and Craig (Jaymie Fuentes) Stoffel. Funeral Service Monday, July 8, 10:00 am, Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2600 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Private interment at Fort Logan National Cemetery. Donations suggested to the church. Full obituary at HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on June 23, 2019