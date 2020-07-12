Lyle, Joyce
Nee: Heck
10/12/1927 - 7/4/2020
While we are sad in her passing, we celebrate in a life well lived. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Homer. She is survived by her three sons, David, Dwight, and Doug, as well as her eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held next summer in hopes of no COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Colorado Talking Books Library at https://www.friendsofctbl.org/donationform.html
Please see a more detailed obituary at: www.NewcomerDenver.com