Lyons, Joyce
M.
May 15, 1932 - April 1, 2019
Joyce M. Lyons, 86, a long-time resident of Greenwood Village, CO, passed away April 1, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Joyce was born in Petoskey, MI, but had been a Colorado resident for most of her adult life. She is survived by Denver lawyer, Edward T. Lyons, Jr, her husband of 55 years, sons Kevin and Tom, grandchildren Tommy, Kelly, Scott, Ian, and Grace, and siblings Sally May, Jerry Houts, and Joan Zimmerman. Joyce enjoyed artistic hobbies of painting, weaving, and jewelry making, and a succession of Brittany Spaniels, the most recent named "Sixth." Most of all she was a wonderful wife and mother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, and we will treasure the memories we share together. No public memorial services are planned. To leave condolences, visit HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 7, 2019