Strait, Joyce
7/21/1926 - 4/3/2019
Joyce Strait, 92, wife of the late M.L. "Boze" Strait of Aurora passed away on April 3rd. Survived by her children, Cynda Adamson, Mark Strait, and Jan McCracken; 7 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. Memorial Service, 1:00PM, Tuesday, Apr. 30 at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 11150 E. Dartmouth Ave., Aurora, CO 80014, followed by a reception at the same location. Full obituary at www.HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 21 to Apr. 28, 2019