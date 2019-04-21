Denver Post Obituaries
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Denver, CO 80014
(303) 745-4418
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Horan & McConaty Family Chapel
11150 E. Dartmouth Ave.
Aurora, CO
View Map
Strait, Joyce
7/21/1926 - 4/3/2019

Joyce Strait, 92, wife of the late M.L. "Boze" Strait of Aurora passed away on April 3rd. Survived by her children, Cynda Adamson, Mark Strait, and Jan McCracken; 7 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. Memorial Service, 1:00PM, Tuesday, Apr. 30 at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 11150 E. Dartmouth Ave., Aurora, CO 80014, followed by a reception at the same location. Full obituary at www.HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 21 to Apr. 28, 2019
