Joyce Wilson
1936 - 2020
Joyce Arline Wilson passed away on Monday April 13, 2020 in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, at the age of 83. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on August 22, 1936. She was the only child of William Lloyd Manchester and Arline Manchester. She was an honors graduate in teaching from Michigan State University. She moved to Colorado in 1960, resided in Littleton for 60 years, and enjoyed teaching elementary school students, heading a local chapter of the Red Hat Society, as well as in-home caretaking of the elderly later in her life. She is survived by her two sons, James Wilson and Darryl Wilson, both from Littleton; her longtime partner Jim Moder; her three grandchildren, Brittany Wilson, Jack Wilson, and Alyssa Wilson; as well as her two beloved dogs Karma and Sundance. The family will hold a private ceremony for her at a later date.


Published in Denver Post on May 3, 2020.
