Juan Haro
1930 - 2020
Haro, Juan
03/25/1930 - 09/16/2020
Paratrooper under the 11th Airborne Division

Juan Haro, the son of Gregorio Haro and Thomasa Garcia, died on September 16, 2020 at his home in Denver, Colorado. Juan was born on March 25, 1930 and is survived by his sister Virginia Haro, his brother Moses Haro and his ex-wife Irene Haro. He is preceded in death by his two sons, Louis Haro and Lawrence Haro and grandson, Luis Haro.
Juan served in the Army as a paratrooper under the 11th Airborne Division. No one who met Juan or talked with him forgot his undying passion for the Chicano Movement, World War II and history in general. He was fascinated by those things which in turn led him to write down his own life history in his book, The Ultimate Betrayal.
Please join family and friends to honor Juan's life on:
October 5, 2020
Viewing at Romero Funeral Home
4750 Tejon St.
5-8 pm
October 6, 2020
Mass at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
355 S. Navajo St.
10:00 am Rosary and Mass
1:30 Burial at Fort Logan National Cemetery




Published in Denver Post from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
