SALAZAR, JUAN O.
June 22, 1934 - January 21, 2020
85, of Denver. Beloved husband of Monica Salazar. Dear father of Patricia (Brian) Vigil, Lucy Salazar and Rose Vasquez. Grandfather of Luciana (Darrel) Libhart, Raul Barron, Jr. and Andrea Barron. Great-grandfather of Ava and Emma Libhart. Also survived by six sisters, four brothers, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Recitation of the Rosary, followed by Funeral Mass, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 3:30 pm, both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2760 Larimer St., Denver. Private burial, Cedar Hill Cemetery, Castle Rock, CO
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 26, 2020