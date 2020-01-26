Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
901 S Sheridan Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80226
(303) 274-6065
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
3:30 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
2760 Larimer St.
Denver, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juan Salazar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juan O. Salazar


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juan O. Salazar Obituary
SALAZAR, JUAN O.
June 22, 1934 - January 21, 2020

85, of Denver. Beloved husband of Monica Salazar. Dear father of Patricia (Brian) Vigil, Lucy Salazar and Rose Vasquez. Grandfather of Luciana (Darrel) Libhart, Raul Barron, Jr. and Andrea Barron. Great-grandfather of Ava and Emma Libhart. Also survived by six sisters, four brothers, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Recitation of the Rosary, followed by Funeral Mass, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 3:30 pm, both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2760 Larimer St., Denver. Private burial, Cedar Hill Cemetery, Castle Rock, CO
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -