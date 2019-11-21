|
|
Sierra, Juan
Johnny
December 3, 1940 - November 13, 2019
Juan Francisco "Johnny", went home November 13, 2019. He was strong in his Faith which brought many graces to those around him especially the youth. Born December 03, 1940 in Van Houten New Mexico to Leon Sierra and Rosa Larez Sierra.Lived in Raton, New Mexico till 1960 when married to Barbara J Ulibarri also of Raton. They moved to Denver ,Colorado, raised 6 children. Established in 1980 Sierra's Cleaning Services, Inc. He was preceded in death by his son Gilbert Sierra; his parents and 8 siblings. He is survived by his wife Barbara of 60 years this February 6th; children Elizabeth (David) Harper, Johnny Sierra, Missy(Jeff) Morton, Luanna (Polo) Gutierrez, Alyssa (Justin) Oyama; brothers Louie & David; sisters Julie & Rosie; 28 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren; many nephews & nieces & his community. https://www.romerofuneralhome.com/obituaries/Juan-Sierra/#!/Obituary
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 21, 2019