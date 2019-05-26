Denver Post Obituaries
|
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
(303) 233-4611
Juanita Pedotto
Visitation
Monday, May 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO
Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Crown Hill Pavilion of Reflection
Pedotto, Juanita Irene
02/18/1917 - 05/22/2019

Born to William H. Griffiths and Lena Madsen Griffiths on the Wind River Reservation February 18th, 1917. She was from a pioneer Denver family.

Raised without economic advantage, her earliest chore was to collect coal along the railroad tracks for cooking. The stokers would intentionally miss the firebox to help her. She had a childhood love of the gypsy caravans that camped near her house in Swansea.

She completed her education with secretarial training at Emily Griffith Opportunity School. She married Nicholas Pedotto in 1937 in Denver. During World War II she was a secretary in the Pentagon. Upon returning to Denver, she became a highly successful and astute business woman. In addition to her business interests she was a great natural athlete, loved ballroom dancing and wrote poetry throughout her entire life.

She was preceded in death by her son Nicholas Pedotto, and is survived by three daughters Judeth (Jim) Ludwick, Carol Pedotto, Donna (Steve) Kirkwood and five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Published in Denver Post on May 26, 2019
