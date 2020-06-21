Sparks, Juanita Preston
May 30, 1920 - June 12, 2020
Retired Aurora Public School teacher. Mother of David P. Sparks. Grandmother of Luayne & Kendra; great grandmother of 6, great great grandmother of 3. Private services.
May 30, 1920 - June 12, 2020
Retired Aurora Public School teacher. Mother of David P. Sparks. Grandmother of Luayne & Kendra; great grandmother of 6, great great grandmother of 3. Private services.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 21, 2020.