|
|
Buehrer, Judi
Judi Buehrer passed away peacefully in her home with her family by her side on July 12, 2019, at the age of 78. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne, in 2017. Her beautiful spirit will be missed by her children, David Buehrer, Chris Buehrer and Heidi Snyder; sister Linda Boe; six grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Judi lived an adventurous life with an easy smile and honest love for those around her. She made friends wherever she went and cherished each and every one of them. She always described herself as a fighter, a cockeyed optimist, and a deeply grateful woman.
She and her loving husband, Wayne, who worked for the US State Department, lived at times in Moscow, Bangkok and Riyadh. They moved back home to Littleton in 1999. Judi retired from a 40 year career as a journalist. Her news, feature and travel articles have appeared in the Chicago Tribune, The Denver Post, the Lincoln Journal, the Albuquerque Tribune, New Mexico Business Magazine and New Mexico magazine. Judi became a reporter for the Moscow Times, the first English-language daily in Russia. In 2012 she was recognized by the University of Nebraska's School of Journalism with the Will and Susan Norton Award for International Journalism.
Her time in Moscow during and after the August 1991 coup d'etat became the source of her award-winning book ?Two Years in Moscow?, published in 2018.
She was a bright light in the world and leaves behind nothing but love and joy.
The celebration of Judi's life will be held on Monday, August 12 at 11:00 AM at Columbine United Church, 6375 S. Platte Canyon Road. All are welcome
Her desire to see all people have access to clean water led her to work with El Porvenir, which provides clean water to villages in Nicaragua. ?Donations can be made in memory of Judi to: El Porvenir, 80 Garden Center, Ste. 150, Broomfield, CO 80020. Or on their website: ? http://www.elporvenir.org/donate?. Please include Judi's name on your donation.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 4, 2019