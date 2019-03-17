|
|
Ballman, Judith Ann
"Judi"
Judith "Judi" Ann Ballman, daughter of Jerry and Florence Tomecek, born in Detroit, Michigan on December 31st, 1942. She entered Heaven's gates on February 18th, 2019 in Spring Hill Florida.
A loving mother and homemaker, Judi was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays. Judi's professional career was in real estate and she owned both a Century 21 office and an accredited real estate school. She was a dedicated Colorado Buffaloes fan and attended many football games, passing a time honored tradition of tailgating on to family, friends and many students. Students honored her by making sure nobody parked in "Judi's "space in the CU parking lot before home games. In her retirement years Judi managed to gallivant to all 49 contiguous states in her mobile home, stopping at Elk and Moose clubs along the way. One of her traveling highlights was a several month adventure to Europe.
Judi, was predeceased by her loving husband of 43 years, Gary John Ballman, and her son Scott Michael Ballman, and her dog Miranda. Judi is survived by her son John Gary Ballman and his wife Deborah Ann Ballman, son Todd James Ballman and his wife Cheryl Fosdick Ballman, four grandchildren, Katie Michael Ballman, Sarah Elizabeth Andrus and her husband Bradley Toland Andrus, Alexis Jordan Ballman and Marc Nicholas Ballman. Judi is also survived by her brother, Jerry James Tomecek and his wife Mary Ann Tomecek, sister Janice Marie Tomecek; sisters in law, Marlene Ann Ballman and Karen Ann Parent. Her longtime friend, Julius "Jay" Goethe Hughes lovingly cared for her in the last 14 years of her life.
Judi was loved by many, and will be missed by all.
A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Thursday, March 21st, 2019, at 10:30 AM at ST. MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL, 19099 East Floyd Avenue Aurora, Colorado 80013. A reception lunch to follow the services.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 17, 2019