Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horan & McConaty
3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80227
(303) 986-9615
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenwood Community Church
5600 East Belleview Avenue
Greenwood Village, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith "Judi" Armstrong


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith "Judi" Armstrong Obituary
Armstrong, Judith "Judi"
May 2, 1944 - July 31, 2019

Judith Ann Armstrong was born in Alton, IA on May 2, 1944 and peacefully passed away surrounded by her family and friends in Denver, CO on July 31, 2019. She is the wife of Bob, mother of Jill Gilley (Sean) and Patrick Armstrong (Jennifer). Grandmother to Meghan, Trevor and Owen Gilley and Danielle and William Armstrong. She is a long-time Denverite who worked many years as an accountant for several non-profit organizations. She never quit in her long-time battle against Leukemia, but more importantly, positively impacted all of those with whom she encountered. Celebration of life service will be held at Greenwood Community Church (5600 E. Belleview Ave, 80111) at 2pm on Thursday, August 15. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her honor to: Vitalant Blood Bank, Young Life Area #1166 or Whiz Kids Tutoring.
Published in Denver Post from Aug. 4 to Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Horan & McConaty
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Horan & McConaty
Download Now