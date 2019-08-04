|
Armstrong, Judith "Judi"
May 2, 1944 - July 31, 2019
Judith Ann Armstrong was born in Alton, IA on May 2, 1944 and peacefully passed away surrounded by her family and friends in Denver, CO on July 31, 2019. She is the wife of Bob, mother of Jill Gilley (Sean) and Patrick Armstrong (Jennifer). Grandmother to Meghan, Trevor and Owen Gilley and Danielle and William Armstrong. She is a long-time Denverite who worked many years as an accountant for several non-profit organizations. She never quit in her long-time battle against Leukemia, but more importantly, positively impacted all of those with whom she encountered. Celebration of life service will be held at Greenwood Community Church (5600 E. Belleview Ave, 80111) at 2pm on Thursday, August 15. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her honor to: Vitalant Blood Bank, Young Life Area #1166 or Whiz Kids Tutoring.
