Judith Mays

Judith Mays Obituary
Mays, Judith
5/2/1938 - 10/22/2019

Judy Mays, a tireless women's rights activist and advocate for the marginalized, died on October 22. Born in Decatur, Illinois, she called Denver home for more than 50 years. She was a committed feminist, a prominent member of the Colorado Democratic Party, and worked for many years as Congressional Aide to Rep. Pat Schroeder. Judy was strong, loyal, and funny, and will be remembered warmly by all whose lives she touched. She is survived by her sister Lorna Morgan, daughter Diane Gercke, son Daniel Gercke, and two granddaughters. Donations in her memory can be made to Planned Parenthood or The League of Women Voters.
Published in Denver Post from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
