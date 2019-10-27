|
McManus, Judith
Judy
8/1943 - 10/19/2019
Systems engineer
Judith Rodnite McManus, 76, passed away peacefully Oct. 19 in Littleton.
Born in 1943, Judy was the oldest of three children of Stanley and Estelle Rodnite. Judy grew up in Albertson, NY, graduated cum laude from Long Island University in Brooklyn, NY. She was very proud of her volunteer service with the United States Peace Corps, in Ibague, Columbia. Upon returning to the U.S., she was hired by IBM as a systems engineer/applications programmer for 10 years in NYC and later, in Denver, where she also programmed for airline passenger reservation systems at the former Stapleton Airport and at Public Service Company (Xcel). She later taught at Arapahoe Community College and established a second career as a technical writer in the metro Denver area.
Her favorite pastime was regularly gathering with the ladies in the neighborhood, for book club, yoga or to play Bunco. She loved hanging out with her grandkids, volunteering, photography, stained glass, sewing epic costumes, silk screening and painting. And she played a mean game of backgammon.
She is survived by her sister, Dorothy & Wyck Coddington of New York, and her three children's families: Todd & Andrea & Sullivan McManus, Brian & Sara Alan & Emerson McManus, and Christine, Keith & Kaleb VonGunden, all in Colorado. In her heart, she never forgot her brother, Jim (James) Rodnite, whose life was cut short in the 1960s at the age of 21 by cancer.
A memorial Celebration of Judy's Life is Oct. 29 at the Highlands Ranch Recreation Center at Eastridge.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judy's name to National Jewish Health.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 27, 2019