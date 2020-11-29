Millson, Judith
Oct. 5, 1931 - Nov. 14, 2020
Judith Neff Millson, of Denver, Colorado passed away on November 14, 2020, at the age of 89. She was born on October 5, 1931, to Isabelle and John Neff, in Orange, New Jersey. Judy attended New Jersey College for Women and Florida Southern College. An accomplished ballerina, her talent, grace and charm proved irresistible to her future husband Col. Chris Millson, Jr. when they met at Rutgers College where they performed in student musical productions. They married on August 8, 1952, and began a life together where Chris's military career in the United States Air Force took them from Lakeland, FL in 1953, on to Texas, California, Virginia, Germany, Netherlands, Arizona, Ohio, back to California and Virginia, and finally settling in Highlands Ranch, Colorado in 1982. Judy and Chris shared a life together for 67 years, traveling throughout the world and the United States. Judy's adventurous spirit and love of knowledge led her to embrace all aspects and cultures of the foreign countries they were fortunate to visit. Her great interest in the education of young children led her to many years of helping them improve their skills in and enjoyment of reading. Their retirement years in Colorado provided many opportunities for camping, hiking and exploring the many and varied forests and National parks; many trips accompanied by their children and grandchildren. They enjoyed annual driving trips across the country to visit friends and family. Judy excelled in all aspects of her life. A wonderful wife and devoted mother, a talented and dedicated ballet dancer, a wonderful pianist, a fantastic seamstress and knitter, and a consummate chef, mastering the art of Indonesian and other international cuisines. Judy's lasting legacy however, are her four children, eleven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, to date. Her intelligence, wit, artistic talent, and love of learning have gratefully blessed them all.
She is survived by her husband Chris, sons Christopher (Cathie) and Peter (Donna). She was preceded in death by her daughters, Amy and Gay. Judy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial services are not scheduled at this time. If you wish to make a donation in her memory, please consider the American Cancer Society
