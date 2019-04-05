|
Dempsey, Judith Rose
May 3, 1938 - March 27, 2019
Educator, Wife, Mother, Grandmother
The family's full obituary is posted at Legacy.com (search Judith Dempsey).
Judith Rose Dempsey, a devoted wife, beloved mother and grandmother, and an accomplished educator that taught a generation of students at Jefferson County's Devinny Elementary, passed away on March 27, 2019, at age 80.
Born in 1938 in Indianapolis to Dr. Hugh and Martha Enyart, Judy earned her undergraduate degree in 1960 from Butler University where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. She later earned a master's degree in education from Lesley University.
Judy's partner in life was her Indiana high school sweetheart, Howard Stanley Dempsey. They married on August 20, 1960, on the campus of Butler University, and enjoyed a beautiful 59-year marriage. Newlyweds Judy and Stan made their first home in Frisco, Colorado (population 316), then moved to Climax (elevation 11,360). Judy launched her 47-year teaching career teaching the children of Climax employees.
From 1961 to 1964, Judy taught in Adams County while Stan attended law school. Judy and Stan became parents in 1964 with the birth of Stan Jr. In 1964, Judy, Stan, and Stan Jr. moved to Leadville where, from 1964 to 1969, Judy and Stan continued their careers in teaching and mining and welcomed their second son, Whitney, in 1968. In 1969, Stan and Judy moved their growing family to the Applewood subdivision in Lakewood. Judy and Stan welcomed their third and fourth sons, Brad and Matthew, in 1972 and 1978. From 1969 forward, Judy was the successful Chief Operating Officer of the Dempsey's Applewood home, managing four boys, her teaching career, and her church and other activities, all while supporting Stan's career as an international mining industry executive. Judy is the mother of four Eagle Scouts.
When Stan's career required the young family to move around the world to Australia in the early 1980's, Judy managed the family's complex moves and resolved countless individual issues encountered by her four sons during the period.
Judy was an accomplished and creative educator who became a teaching institution during her 35 years teaching at Devinny Elementary in Lakewood, teaching first and second grades and building the talented gifted program. Judy loved teaching young students.
Judy attended Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church for over three decades and served as a deacon and a Stephen Minister.
Judy found great joy later in life with the addition of daughters-in-law and grandchildren to the family. She is survived by her husband Stan Sr., and son Stan, Jr. (Curtis and Travis), son Whitney and Amy (Abby, Emma, and Andrew), son Brad and Nancy (Camden and Margaux) and son Matthew and Rachel (June, Pearl, and Charlotte).
Visitation, April 6, 2-5 pm at Olinger's (7777 W. 29th Ave., Wheat Ridge). Funeral service April 7, 2pm, at Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church (11500 W. 20th Ave., Lakewood). A reception will follow. The funeral service will be available on-line live and following the service at https://livestream.com/LoclyzMedia/DempseyMemorial.
Donations can be made in Judy's honor to Devinny Elementary School (1725 S Wright St, Lakewood, CO 80228); the Jeffco Schools Foundation, or the Lutheran Medical Center Foundation (designation Hospice/Palliative Care).
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 5, 2019