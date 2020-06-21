Grant, Judy

April 5, 1944 - June 15, 2020



Judith (Judy) Wilson Grant, 76, passed away on June 15, 2020 at home in Greenwood Village, Colorado. She was born in Temple, Texas, but spent much of her youth living in various places, including The Hague, Netherlands, as a result of her father's career in the oil business. She earned a degree in English from Sweet Briar College in Virginia and moved to New Orleans where she began her teaching career. In 1971, she married Newell McIntyre Grant of Littleton, Colorado. The couple moved to New York City where Judy worked as the assistant to the Executive Director of the Pierpont Morgan Library. After three years in New York, Judy and Newell moved to Greenwood Village. Judy taught at Kent Denver School and later at St. Anne's Episcopal School. She dedicated many years to what she believed was a fundamental necessity of society: education. Throughout her life, she pursued a love of writing, grammar, literature, and language. After retiring from teaching, Judy devoted her time to an array of philanthropic and cultural causes. She sat on the board of directors for the Denver Botanic Gardens, Sweet Briar College, and Reach Out and Read and chaired boards for the Central City Opera House Association and the Mesa Verde Foundation. She was an active member of the Garden Club of Denver. She served as Chair of the Denver Debutante Ball and sat on the art advisory committee for the Coors Western Art Show. She was Vice Regent for Colorado to Mount Vernon Ladies' Association, and her association with Mount Vernon inspired a love for our Founding Fathers and the early development of the United States. Judy will be remembered as a tireless worker, a model of integrity and grace, and for her effervescent optimism and laughter that affected those who knew her. She greeted everyone with a bright smile and warm embrace. She lived in the same house in Greenwood Village that she moved into in 1974 after leaving New York, and she spent her final days admiring her garden, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband, Newell, of 49 years, and her four children and their families: Margaret Grant Mitchell and Scott; Will Grant and Claire Antoszewski; Newell Grant, Jr. and Helena; Caroline Grant Waddell and Frederick; and five grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made in her name to Central City Opera, Mount Vernon, and Denver Botanic Gardens. Due to the pandemic, we are unable to safely hold a large celebration of her life at this time but hope to soon. The immediate family will be holding a private service on Saturday, June 27. If you would like to take a moment on that day to smell the roses, read a poem, and think of Judy, we would be honored. Multos amavit a multis amata. (She loved many; by many she was loved.)





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store