Gonzales, Julia Chase
"Julie"
Julia "Julie" Chase Gonzales passed away at the age of 73 in Denver, Colorado on July 4, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, James Joullian Gonzales and parents Gaylord Richard Chase and Frances Schaer Chase of Amarillo, Texas, Julie is survived by daughters Kimberly Julienne Gonzales and Katherine Gonzales Kristoffersen, sons Brian James Gonzales and Michael Joseph Gonzales, sister Anne Chase Dierks, brother Gaylord Richard Chase Jr., half-brother Jon Gaylord Chase, and seven grandchildren.
Born in Galveston, Texas, Julie attended Amarillo High School and Loretto Heights College in Denver, Colorado, where she majored in chemistry. She met her lifelong love and future husband Jim in 1968 at a retreat in Estes Park, and after sojourns in South Carolina, Virginia, and Ohio, Julie and Jim settled in Denver to raise their family. Julie earned a Master of Arts in Management and Supervision from Central Michigan University, and a Master's degree in Special Education with a focus on gifted and talented populations from the University of Northern Colorado.
Fiercely devoted to the educational needs of her own and others' children, Julie worked tirelessly to create opportunities for challenge and rigor in public schools. In 1982, she established Colorado Second Language Resources, which provided after-school classes in Spanish, French and other languages for local elementary students. Julie also served on the founding committee of The Challenge School, a public magnet school for motivated students and gifted learners; created the Inside Out arts and academic summer enrichment program that continues to this day; and served as Development Specialist for the Cherry Creek School District's Office of Gifted Education for seven years.
While Julie channeled endless time and energy into serving the needs of young learners, her greatest passion was the ever-expanding community of family and friends she built over the years. Her dedication to her Catholic faith led her to teach catechism classes, facilitate "godparent" groups for young adults, become deeply involved with the women's group at Most Precious Blood Parish in Denver, and sponsor charitable efforts to serve the needy both near and far. She was deeply devoted to her family, and loved reading to her grandchildren and hosting lively gatherings in her backyard. She will be remembered by all who knew her as a kind and generous soul who wanted everyone to feel included, cared for, and loved.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Julie on Monday, July 13, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/
.