Julia Dominguez
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Presentation of Our Lady Church
695 Julian St
Julia E. Dominguez Obituary
Dominguez, Julia E.

passed away peacefully at home on 3/14/19 at the age of 87. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert, three sons: Robert "Anthony",Gregory (Lorena "Renie"), and Larry (Beverly). Her loving heart encompassed 5 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Services will be Tues. Mar 26, 2019 at Presentation of Our Lady Church, 695 Julian St 80204. Rosary will be at 9:30 am, followed by a Memorial Mass. Burial will be at Ft. Logan National Cemetery at 1:00 pm.
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019
