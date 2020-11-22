1/1
Julia Meredith Litz
1932 - 2020
Litz, Julia Meredith
Judy
December 1, 1932 - November 1, 2020

Julia "Judy" Meredith Litz, "The Sunflower from the Sunflower State", 87, died at her home in Salida, Colorado with daughters Kay and Trisha at her side. Julia was born in Eureka, Kansas to Adelia and Creet Meredith. She worked mostly in the oil and gas industry, and for the District Attorney when living in Summit County, CO. She met and married her husband of 48 years, Paul K. Litz, while in Casper, WY. The couple had three daughters: Susan (Lindsay) Boyd, of Wood Dale, IL, Kay, and Patricia "Trisha" - both of Salida. Paul's work took the family to Libya, Colombia, and Northglenn, CO. Upon retirement, Julia and Paul moved to their cabin in Summit County. In 2001 they moved to Salida. In Salida Julia was active in many organizations including the Methodist Church choir, Notables choral group, Salida Steamplant Event Center, Salida Aspen Concerts, Salida PEO organization, and played roles in many productions of the Stage Left Theatre Company. She very much enjoyed the beauty of the mountains, and visiting with friends. Julia was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and siblings Marion Whiles, Dorothy Roberson, Roger, and Dale. She is survived by her daughters, and sisters Nancy Stuber and Teresa Kosel. A celebration of Julia's life will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial donations to the organizations Julia was involved in, Ark Valley Helping Hands, Ark-Valley Humane Society, or the HRRMC Foundation (hospice), would be greatly appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis & Glenn Funeral Home
203 E Sackett St
Salida, CO 81201
(719) 539-3831
