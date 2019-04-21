Home

Westminster Christian Church
3575 W 96th Ave
Westminster, CO 80031
(303) 466-0622
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Westminster Christian Church
3575 W 96th Avenue
Westminster, CO
Julie Stuber Oliver


Julie Stuber Oliver Obituary
Oliver, Julie Stuber
Sept. 7, 1955 - March 31, 2019

Julie Stuber Oliver, 63 of Broomfield, CO, died peacefully at home on March 31, 2019. She is survived by her husband, David Oliver; her parents, Robert E. Stuber and Gloria R. Stuber; her daughter, Katherine Ross Warrick (Keith); her grandchildren and her siblings. Julie was sweet, kind, and willing to listen and help anyone. She was loved by many. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to
A celebration of Julie's life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Westminster Christian Church, 3575 W 96th Avenue, Westminster, CO 80031. A light reception will follow. Please visit www.inmemoriamservices.com for full obituary.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 21, 2019
