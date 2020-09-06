Kopplin, Julius02/06/1925 - 08/28/2020J.O. (Julius) Kopplin died August 28, 2020 at his home in Highlands Ranch, CO. He is survived by his wife, Betty (Dutmer) Kopplin, 4 children, 7 step-children, 23 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife Lola (Boldt) Kopplin and his brother David A. Kopplin.J.O. earned his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and master's and doctorate degrees from Purdue University.Before his retirement in 1990, J.O. served as Department Chair of the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department at Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa.A private family service will be held in Ames, Iowa at a later date.