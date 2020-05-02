June Amelia (Levvintre) Massey
1933 - 2020
Massey, June Amelia (Levvintre)

June Amelia Massey (Levvintre), 86, fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Catholic Church, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 and went to be with the Lord.
June was born to Aimable and Amelia Levvintre on June 26, 1933 in St. Louis, MO.
She graduated from Hadley Technical High School on June 10, 1952, where she was trained as a seamstress. After graduation she worked in the Clothing Industry as a Pattern Maker and a Dress Designer. She also served in this industry as a Model. She also volunteered at the USO.
She was preceded in death by her Sisters Florence Hake and Mary Ann Price and her Brother Jack Levvintre.
On January 29, 1955 she married Vernon Dale Massey and raised a wonderful daughter and three outstanding sons.
She is the Dearest Mother of Liane Massey, Douglas (Colleen) Massey, Gregory (Ruth) Massey, and David (Tracy) Massey. She is the Best Ever Grandmother to Jordan, Alexa, Ryan, Brenna, Brett, Tanner, Caleb, Brendan, Ryan and Evan. She is also the Wonderful Great Grandmother to Jasmine.
Family Funeral services was held at the Saint Jude Catholic Church at 9405 W. Florida Ave., Lakewood, CO 80232 at 10 A.M. on Friday, 5/1/2020 with burial at the Fort Logan National Cemetery at noon of the same day.


Published in Denver Post on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
1
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Saint Jude Catholic Church
