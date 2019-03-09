|
McCall, June Marie (Thurstin)
June Marie McCall (Thurstin), age 73, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019, at the Halquist Hospice Center in Arlington, Virginia. June was born on December 24, 1945, in St. Louis, MO. She grew up in Denver, CO, attending Thomas Jefferson high school and later, graduating from Arapahoe Community College with a degree in fashion merchandising. June worked in home décor and was a cherished mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was the oldest of five children born to Henry A. Thurstin and Marie Elizabeth Thurstin. June is survived by her daughters Diane Major and Christine Thurstin; her brothers Hank and James Thurstin; her sister Carol (Thurstin) Roman and seven grandchildren. Her sister Cheryl A. Thurstin died of cancer in 2016. A celebration of life and burial services, to be held later this spring in Virginia at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Epilepsy Foundation. Https://donate.epilepsy.com/donate
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 9 to Mar. 17, 2019