Frank, Kaley

KK

12/15/93 - 09/18/20



On Friday September 18, 2020 our beautiful daughter Kaley Ann Frank passed away unexpectedly at the age of 26. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. John 14:27 I am leaving you with a gift - peace of mind and heart. And the peace is a gift the world could not give. So don't be troubled or afraid.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store