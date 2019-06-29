|
Geraci, Kara Patricia
09/26/93 - 06/25/19
Kara Patricia Geraci, age 25, passed away on June 25th, 2019 in Englewood, Colorado. Kara was an amazing, energetic, curious, and driven young woman. Kara was born September 26th, 1993 in Denver, CO and graduated from Regis Jesuit High School and Gonzaga University. An employee at the University of Colorado Health, Kara dedicated her life to learning. Strong and brave, her compassion for others drove her to always stand up for what was right. She received two undergraduate degrees at Gonzaga, and was pursuing her dream of medical school. After college, Kara spent a year teaching students in Micronesia with the Jesuit Volunteer Corps, giving back to the Jesuit experience which she so cherished. She will be remembered for her infectious laughter, for the love she brought to everyone in her life, and for never being afraid to challenge those closest to her to be their best. Kara stood out amongst her siblings for her strong will, deep convictions and indomitable spirit. Her passion for life is unmatched and will forever inspire all of us. She is survived by her mother and father Kathy and Mark Geraci, her brother Christopher and sister-in-law Lindsey, niece Natalie and nephew Nick, her brother Nicholas and sister-in-law Kate, nieces Sadie and Harper, and her brother Max and grandparents Joe and Jeannie Geraci and Pete and Judy Brown. A celebration of life will be held at Regis Jesuit High School - 6300 S Lewiston Way, Aurora, CO 80016 Rupert Meyer Chapel - on Saturday July 6th, 2019 at 11 am followed by a reception on campus. In honor of Kara's exuberant spirit, dress is casual and bright colors are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations in memory of Kara to: Doctor Without Borders (https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/support-us/explore-donation-options/give-honor-or-memory or 888.392.0392), the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (https://www.dbsalliance.org/stories/kara-geraci/), or Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation, Attn: Amy Stewart, 13123 E. 16th Avenue B045, Aurora, CO 80045. Amy may also be contacted at: 720-777-1760, [email protected] For check donations, please write Kara Geraci in the memo. Donations may also be made online at: http://support.childrenscoloradofoundation.org/goto/kara_geraci
Published in Denver Post from June 29 to July 3, 2019