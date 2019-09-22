|
|
Bickett, Karen
10/10/1947 - 09/19/2019
On Saturday, September 14, 2019, Karen Bickett, beloved wife of Sandy Selzer, passed as she had lived-with grace, caring for others, acceptance, humor, and surrounded by love. Karen was born October 10, 1947 in Vine Grove, Kentucky to Martha Thornberry and the late Joseph Bickett, the oldest of four children including Mark Bickett (Cattrine), Phil Bickett (Mally), the late Denise Pitts, and brothers-in-law Gary and Larry (Pam) Selzer. She will be missed by Sandy; her mother, Marty; her mother-in-law, Dot Selzer; her large extended family of Bicketts and Selzers; as well as countless friends from her nearly 50 years in Denver.
Karen worked in the medical field for most of her career, was an avid certified Master Birder with Audobon, volunteered extensively with her church, and loved music, reading, crossword puzzles, and playing sports for the fun of it. She had an enduring sense of humor even through her illness.
We will celebrate Karen's beautiful life at 2:00pm on Sunday, September 29 at Christ Congregational Church, 2500 S. Sheridan in Denver. Memorial contributions may be made to The ALS Association, Rocky Mountain Region; the Community Ministry of SW Denver; or the Denver Hospice. Please join Sandy and the Bickett Brigade team on the Denver Walk to Defeat ALS on Sunday, October 13, 2019, 9:30am at Sloan's Lake Park. To register for the Walk, go to ALS.org.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 22, 2019