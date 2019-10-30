|
|
Rex, Karen
04/07/1937 - 10/26/2019
Karen passed away on October 26th after a battle with cancer. She was a fourth generation Denverite, born April 7, 1937 to Bill and Helen Peltier who preceded her in death, as did her brother Bill, Jr.
She was the devoted wife to her husband of 59 years, David, loving mother to Scott, Mike and Andy (Pam). Her cherished grandchildren Trevor, Jessica, Lindsey, Kendall, Mallory, Lauren, Gillian, Audrey and Delaney. Her sisters Lynn Caldwell and Trish Morris. Also numerous nieces and nephews.
Known for her infectious laugh, she always had a smile for everyone. She will be missed by those who knew her.
A funeral mass will be held at Risen Christ Catholic Church on Tuesday, 11/5, at 10am.
A private family burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Denver Hospice.
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4, 2019