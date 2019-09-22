|
|
Schneider, Karen
June 15, 1936 - September 17, 2019
Karen Schneider of Westminster, formerly of Boulder, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She was 83. Rosary at 10:30 AM, followed by A Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM, with a reception to follow, Wed., Sept. 25th, Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 6739 S. Boulder Rd., Boulder. Contributions: Tru Comunity Hospice Care, 2594 Trailridge Dr., E., Lafayette, CO 80026. For a full obituary or to send an online message to the family visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 22, 2019