M.P. Murphy & Associates Funeral Directors
7464 Arapahoe Rd Ste A-3
Boulder, CO 80303-1500
(303) 530-4111
Rosary
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church
6739 S. Boulder Rd.
Boulder, CO
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church,
6739 S. Boulder Rd
Boulder, CO
View Map
1936 - 2019
Karen Schneider Obituary
Schneider, Karen
June 15, 1936 - September 17, 2019

Karen Schneider of Westminster, formerly of Boulder, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She was 83. Rosary at 10:30 AM, followed by A Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM, with a reception to follow, Wed., Sept. 25th, Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 6739 S. Boulder Rd., Boulder. Contributions: Tru Comunity Hospice Care, 2594 Trailridge Dr., E., Lafayette, CO 80026. For a full obituary or to send an online message to the family visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 22, 2019
