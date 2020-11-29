1/1
Karen Whitaker
1940 - 2020
Whitaker, Karen
Jan.14, 1940 - Nov. 21, 2020

Karen Whitaker a 60+ year resident of Boulder and longtime employee of Boulder Medical Center and a perennial volunteer at the Little Sisters of the Poor in Denver passed away on November 21, 2020 at the age of 80. A funeral Mass will be said for Karen at Sacred Heart of Mary in South Boulder on Thursday, December 3rd at 10:00am with burial to follow. A Celebration of her Life is planned for Spring 2021. Her full obituary is available at www.gmmortuary.com.




Published in Denver Post on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Mary
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood & Myers Mortuary
2969 Baseline Rd
Boulder, CO 80303
(303) 440-3960
November 28, 2020
I am sorry for your great loss. I hope that the promise found in Hosea 13:14 can bring you some comfort. Knowing that there is a future for the ones we have lost in death can be so reassuring and perhaps sustain you during this difficult time.
