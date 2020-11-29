Whitaker, Karen
Jan.14, 1940 - Nov. 21, 2020
Karen Whitaker a 60+ year resident of Boulder and longtime employee of Boulder Medical Center and a perennial volunteer at the Little Sisters of the Poor in Denver passed away on November 21, 2020 at the age of 80. A funeral Mass will be said for Karen at Sacred Heart of Mary in South Boulder on Thursday, December 3rd at 10:00am with burial to follow. A Celebration of her Life is planned for Spring 2021. Her full obituary is available at www.gmmortuary.com
.