Williams, Karen

11/15/1948 - 10/30/2020



Karen, age 71, passed away October 30th, 2020 at The Denver Hospice Inpatient Care Center after being diagnosed with Metastatic Small Cell Lung Cancer in June of 2020. She was born in Nashville, TN to Robert and Peggy Kirkpatrick. Karen grew up in Whitehaven, TN where she graduated from Whitehaven High School. She graduated from Emory University with a B.A. in Psychology and Memphis State University with a M.E.D. in Special Education. Karen lived in Memphis until 2000 when she moved with family to Denver, CO. She is survived by her two daughters, Lisa Williams of Roanoke, VA and Ellen Ramos of Denver, CO, with husband Mike Ramos and Karen's grandson, Nolan Ramos, as well as, her two brothers, Tom Kirkpatrick of Memphis, TN and Read Kirkpatrick of Denver, CO. Services will be held at Trinity Methodist Church in Denver where she was a member on her birthday, November 15th, 2020 and a burial service will be held at Memorial Park in Memphis in the spring of 2021.





