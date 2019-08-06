Denver Post Obituaries
|
Olinger Highland Mortuary & Cemetery
10201 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80229
(303) 451-6674
Rosary
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Church
Lafayette, TX
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Lafayette, TX
View Map
Katherine E. Schultz


1932 - 2019
Katherine E. Schultz Obituary
Schultz, Katherine E.
Sept. 14, 1932 - July 22, 2019

Katherine "Kathy" Elizabeth Schultz passed away peacefully Monday, July 22, 2019 at the age of 86.

Kathy was a loving and devoted wife and mother, a dedicated physical therapist, and a faithful Catholic. Born to Paul and Pauline Kusik in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, she was a proud Canadian, instilling her Canadian spirit in her children. She attended McGill University in Montreal, Quebec where she received her Diploma in Physical and Occupational Therapy and then began her career in Vancouver, British Columbia. She sought out new opportunities in Houston, Texas where she met her husband of 47 years and raised three children. She had a lengthy career caring for patients throughout Houston at the Texas Institute of Rehabilitation and Research, as well as Memorial Hermann Southwest and Northwest, until her retirement at age 75. She had a warm, loving, and caring spirit, touched many people both literally and figuratively, and was thought of as a "saint" by many. Despite her full-time career, she always had a delicious meal ready at dinner time, and her care and compassion for her children had no bounds. In 2009, she and her husband relocated to Broomfield, Colorado where she immensely enjoyed the mountain views and sunsets daily. Amongst many things, she especially enjoyed tending her flower garden, knitting, crafting, and caring for her pets. To experience her natural understated elegance and warm smile was a joy to all.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Michael C. Schultz. She is survived by her adoring children: Michael Paul Schultz; Dr. John F. Schultz of Edwards, CO; and Katherine E. Schultz of Aspen, CO. Services will take place at Immaculate Conception Church in Lafayette, CO. Rosary on Tuesday, August 6 at 7PM. Ceremony on August 7 beginning at 10AM with luncheon to follow. As her final resting place, Kathy will be interred with her husband at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver, CO.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 6, 2019
