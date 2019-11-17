|
|
Fisher, Katherine
August 6, 1930 - October 25, 2019
Katherine Lorraine Fisher (Haak) of Littleton passed away peacefully on October 25, 2019 at the age of 89.
Katherine was born on a farm in Golden, Colorado on August 6, 1930 to Everett Haak and Elizabeth Haak (nee Saulter), and was the youngest of three sisters (Gertrude and Maude). The depression hit soon after Katherine was born, and falling on very hard times, her family moved to North Denver shortly thereafter. Molded by growing up during the depression, Katherine carried the values of working hard and saving money throughout her life.
Katherine attended Skinner Middle School and North High School. It was at Skinner where she met her future husband, Jack Fisher. She had a love for theatre and dance and was able to pursue her passion at the University of Denver where she graduated with a degree in Theater Arts.
Katherine and Jack got married on May 31, 1953, residing in Washington state, New York, LA and Denver, before ultimately settling in Littleton, Colorado, where they raised their two children: Brigid and Bradley. Katherine opened a dance studio where she taught children of all ages and she choreographed the musicals at Englewood High School during her husband Jack's time as the theater director. She reveled in domestic activities too, taking care of the house, grocery shopping and preparing meals, making sack lunches, helping her kids do their homework, sewing clothes, and making the kids' Halloween costumes.
In September of 1975 Katherine lost her husband Jack to cancer when they both were 45. Even though she was young when Jack passed away, she had married the love of her life and chose never to date or marry again. She looked at her life in two halves: one with Jack and the other without him.
Katherine continued to be involved in her children's lives, but spent more time teaching dance and exercise classes. She worked in various jobs where she could meet new people, including many years as a hostess at Village Inn - she truly loved being around others. She could have a conversation with anyone about anything. Reading was Katherine's other passion, and she devoured books of every kind, fiction and non-fiction alike - the public library was her stomping ground!
After her grandchildren were born, she helped care for them, and for their dog, Elway. Katherine had a love for animals and donated often to the Dumb Friends League. She was tiny, yet mighty and energetic. She was a generous and loving mom and Gram.
Katherine is survived by her daughter Brigid Walje, son Bradley Fisher, grandson Tyler Walje and grand daughters Lauren Walje and Andrea Fisher.
Per Katherine's wishes, she will be cremated and interned with her beloved husband, Jack, in a private ceremony at Ft. Logan. A celebration of life will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Katherine's , the Denver Dumb Friends League, or your favorite animal charity.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 17, 2019