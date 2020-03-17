|
Artus, Katherine J.
Sept. 24 1953 - Feb. 20 2020
Kathy passed away after a long battle with kidney cancer. She was born in Waterloo, Iowa to parents Charles and Jean Artus, moving to Denver in 1955. She had a BA from CU and a masters in library science from Kansas U and worked at various libraries in the Denver area. She was preceded in death by her mother Jean and beloved cats Gussie Fink-Nottle, William and Sophie. She is survived by dad Charlie of Aurora, brother Steve (Barb) of San Francisco, and sister Mary Anne Clark (Roger) of Eugene, OR. She was very artistic, creative and had a great sense of humor! She was a great source of comfort and care giver to dad when mom passed away. We miss her very much but are glad she is now pain free.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 17, 2020