Matchael, Katherine June
Katherine June Matchael was born on a family farm in Cozad, Nebraska on June 25, 1924 and died peacefully at the age of 95 on January 31, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The life in between those two dates was a life full of Broncos games, books, Bible studies, board games, and enjoying just about everything with her family.
June moved to Denver when she was 18, graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder, and worked at Gates Rubber Company, where she met her husband, Charles Matchael. They worked and raised three children in Denver, until she moved to Colorado Springs in 2012.
June's reunion with those who left before her include her husband, her parents, three sisters, and two brothers. Those left to carry on her legacy are her daughter, Beth of Colorado Springs, her son and daughter-in-law, John and Mary Matchael of Carbondale, and her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Don Murray of Santa Fe; seven grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 9, 2020