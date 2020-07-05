Lilley, Katherine
Ann MacMath
4/3/1926 - 6/24/2020
Katherine Ann MacMath Lilley, age 94, of Thornton, died peacefully on June 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck Lilley. She is survived by her children: Karen, Charles, Keith, Marian and Mark Lilley, ten grandchildren, and one great grandchild…and Alex Trebek. A full obituary can be found at www.olingerhighland.com
A private service has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rocky Mountain Multiple Sclerosis Center or to the Rocky Mountain ALS Association.