Lilley, KatherineAnn MacMath4/3/1926 - 6/24/2020Katherine Ann MacMath Lilley, age 94, of Thornton, died peacefully on June 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck Lilley. She is survived by her children: Karen, Charles, Keith, Marian and Mark Lilley, ten grandchildren, and one great grandchild…and Alex Trebek. A full obituary can be found at www.olingerhighland.com A private service has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rocky Mountain Multiple Sclerosis Center or to the Rocky Mountain ALS Association.