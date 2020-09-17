Walker, Katherine "Kay"

October 12, 1922 - September 12, 2020



Katherine "Kay" Miller Walker, was born in Medicine Lake, Montana, the eldest of three daughters of Danish immigrants, Nels and Paula Miller. Marion Keller Miller became her stepmother several years after the death of her mother. Kay attended Medicine Lake High School, and Columbia School of Nursing in Great Falls, Montana. She served in the Navy, 2nd Lieutenant (J.G.) Navy Nursing Corps, and subsequently as Record Medical Librarian for Gulf Oil Corporation subsidiary Mene Grande Oil Company, in Venezuela. In Venezuela, she met her husband Edward B. Walker, III. Together they raised their two sons and Kay supported the career of her husband with Gulf Oil Corporation. They had assignments in Caracas, London, Denver, Pittsburgh and Houston where they experienced many adventures around the world. Kay and Ed valued family and friends and maintained close contacts with them all. They particularly enjoyed many winters of skiing in Steamboat Springs, CO. Kay and Ed were avid supporters of educational causes, including a scholarship at MIT University, among many cultural, charitable and volunteer positions. As a member of St. Andrew's church in Highlands Ranch, CO, and St. Luke's church in Houston, TX, she supported their efforts in the local community. For a school project, Kay's response to question asked by her grandniece on what knowledge would you pass on to young people? Her response: "Get the best education available to you!! It is the one thing that cannot be taken away from you! And follow the golden rule, do unto others as you would have them do unto you!" Her priority was for the concern of others, evidenced by overwhelming support and love from her community, friends, and family.



Kay is survived by sons Edward and Richard Walker, grandsons Travis and Westin Walker, sisters Erna Ford and Margaret Uremovich, their children and grandchildren. Private services to follow.





