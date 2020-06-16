Davis, Kathleen "Kay"
01/21/1939 - 05/24/2020
Preceded in death by her husband, Sam, her parents, one sister, and four brothers. Survived by children Ed (Dana), Beth, Paul, Mark (Ana), two grandchildren, Sam & Maggie, sister Joan (Joe) Devereux, and Bill (Rosaleen) O'Connor. Memorial donations may be made to The Gathering Place at https://tgpdenver.org/donate/tribute-gift.html. Service to be held on June 17th at 10 am at The Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver, CO. You may also watch it live at https://www.facebook.com/CBICDenver/.
Published in Denver Post from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.