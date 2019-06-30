|
Brock, Kathleen Kennelly
Kathleen "Kathi" Brock died peacefully in her home on June 12, 2019. She was born August 19, 1939 to Francis Thomas Kennelly and Margaret Theresa Bigelow in Casper Wyoming. Her family moved to Denver where she graduated from South High School in 1957 and then earned a BA degree in marketing at the University of Colorado in 1960. She married Jonathan Brock in 1969 and became the caring step-mother to his three children, Sidney, Thurston and Lee Brock.
Kathi's professional life was spent largely in the advertising and marketing business. Her main passion was animal welfare and in 2007 she became National Director of the Farm Program at the American Humane from which she retired in 2019.
In 1976, she joined the board of the Denver Dumb Friends League. She served there until the day she died leaving an incredible legacy. Kathi received many awards and honors for her work at American Humane, the League and also during her business career.
Charitable donations in her memory and honor may be made to the American Humane or the Dumb Friends League.
Private services are pending
Published in Denver Post from June 30 to July 7, 2019